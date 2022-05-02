This is O'Biden's America.... The streets of Detroit (Series)

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This is O'Biden's America.... The streets of Philly: https://www.brighteon.com/a75c4b5a-3221-4c76-9d2f-941f86b3de3d
May 1 - Look for more clips in this series 'This is OBiden's America', to show the destruction of Dem controlled US Cities caused by their relentless softness on crime, antifa and other domestic terror groups, and defund police policies.