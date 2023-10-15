Protect yourself from the Vaxx, Shedding, Long-Covid & ALL future Pandemics

Register NOW to view Jonathan Otto’s upcoming 9-part Docuseries called “Healing Genesis”Airing Oct. 23/2023 - Protect yourself from the Vaxx, Shedding and “all” future Pandemics...

https://healingseries.com/?oid=13&affid=757

Get the Following eBooks for FREE...

eBook #1: Natural and Holistic Protocols Known to Inhibit and Denature Snake Venom...

https://healingseries.com/natural/?uid=123&oid=13&affid=757

eBook #2: Healing Protocols for Detoxing from Vaxx Shedding...

https://healingseries.com/shedding/?uid=129&oid=13&affid=757

eBook #3: The Golden Secret to Health – Urotherapy...

https://healingseries.com/golden/?uid=124&oid=13&affid=757

eBook #4: Top Natural Medicines and Nutrient-Rich Superfoods that Help Detox Your Body...

https://healingseries.com/superfoods/?uid=125&oid=13&affid=757

Discover 30+ Innovative Treatments for Diseases That Are Supposed To Be Incurable...

EPISODE 1 - AIRING ON OCTOBER 23 | 8PM EST / 5PM PST

* Explore expert-backed approaches for addressing COVID, vaccine injuries, and potential bioweapon effects in this episode of Healing Science.

* Gain valuable insights from medical professionals as they discuss strategies to address COVID-19 and navigate vaccine-related injuries.

* Find out how medical experts recommend countering potential bioweapon effects through science-based approaches.

* Learn from doctors who share their recommended strategies for addressing health challenges related to COVID and vaccines.

EPISODE 2 -AIRING ON OCTOBER 24 | 8PM EST / 5PM PST

* Dr. Bryan Ardis discusses how geneticists have identified that the spike proteins in COVID-19 target alpha-7 nicotine receptors.

* Dr. Seema Nanda explains the origins of mRNA technology in vaccine development and how scientists had to outsmart the body’s natural defenses to utilize this technology effectively.

* Dr. Kevin Stillwagon challenges the common misconception about antibodies, emphasizing that they cannot prevent infection or stop the spread of infection, and he provides insights into where true protection against infections resides.

* Dr. Stephanie Seneff highlights the potential toxicity of the spike protein and suggests that it is the messenger RNA used in the COVID-19 vaccines that may contribute to their toxicity.

EPISODE 3 - AIRING ON OCTOBER 25 | 8PM EST / 5PM PST

* Dr. Kevin Stillwagon discusses critical insights into the effects of mRNA shots, myocarditis, and the dangers associated with repeated booster shots.

* Discover how the immune system’s response to spike proteins can trigger inflammation, leading to serious heart conditions.

* Find out how excessive booster shots introduce more lipid nanoparticles into the body, which can lead to hyperresponsive and hyperinflammatory immune reactions.

* Learn how you can shift in focus towards building strong immune defense systems instead of administering shots, especially in cases of immunosuppression.







