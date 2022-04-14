【Ukraine Rescue】On April 12, Poland, 10 Am Local Time, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo Appeared at the Medyka Rescue Center

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【Ukraine Rescue】04/12/2022 On April 12, Poland, 10 am local time, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo appeared at the Medyka Rescue Center. Nicole, the correspondent of the NFSC, introduced him to our rescue work and won praise: as humans we need to help each other, and that is the most important thing… and happy to hear that you are helping them