BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Help needed to save the world. A.I. videomakers needed. Details in Description. Thanks
Sons of Adam
Sons of Adam
25 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
40 views • 24 hours ago

Looking for A.I. video creators to help me illustrate the exact mechanisms of geoengineering weather weapons.  Never before exposed.  We will take the understandings, much from geoengineeringwatch.org, and promt A.I. video creation tools to generate videos of the following weaponized weather violence:

Forest fires

Forest Fires with Directed Smoke and Sustenance Canopies

Drought

Deluge (Flooding) - To both crops and infrastructure

Manufactured Earthquakes and Tsunamies

Hurricane and Typhoon Acceleration

Other ?

If interested, please contact me at 

https://brighteon.io/robert_perlini?ref=PTAMp8vvUDm8wpBQ5f3bsJhwj6RJWD7MTa


Amateur to advanced, any A.I. video generating skills welcome.  Knowledge of geoengineering weather warfare  can be obtained at geoengineeringwatch.org


Let's move forward the awareness of what is being done to us, ready up the truth and eventually move towards arrests for those covering up these horrors, and class actions lawsuits to those funding it.    


Music by Breathing Theory - Empire


Keywords
qhbrtexyzfciuvwgnpdmsjokl
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy