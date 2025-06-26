Help needed to save the world. A.I. videomakers needed. Details in Description. Thanks

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Looking for A.I. video creators to help me illustrate the exact mechanisms of geoengineering weather weapons. Never before exposed. We will take the understandings, much from geoengineeringwatch.org, and promt A.I. video creation tools to generate videos of the following weaponized weather violence:
Forest fires
Forest Fires with Directed Smoke and Sustenance Canopies
Drought
Deluge (Flooding) - To both crops and infrastructure
Manufactured Earthquakes and Tsunamies
Hurricane and Typhoon Acceleration
Other ?
If interested, please contact me at
https://brighteon.io/robert_perlini?ref=PTAMp8vvUDm8wpBQ5f3bsJhwj6RJWD7MTa
Amateur to advanced, any A.I. video generating skills welcome. Knowledge of geoengineering weather warfare can be obtained at geoengineeringwatch.org
Let's move forward the awareness of what is being done to us, ready up the truth and eventually move towards arrests for those covering up these horrors, and class actions lawsuits to those funding it.
Music by Breathing Theory - Empire