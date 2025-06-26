Help needed to save the world. A.I. videomakers needed. Details in Description. Thanks

Looking for A.I. video creators to help me illustrate the exact mechanisms of geoengineering weather weapons. Never before exposed. We will take the understandings, much from geoengineeringwatch.org, and promt A.I. video creation tools to generate videos of the following weaponized weather violence:

Forest fires

Forest Fires with Directed Smoke and Sustenance Canopies

Drought

Deluge (Flooding) - To both crops and infrastructure

Manufactured Earthquakes and Tsunamies

Hurricane and Typhoon Acceleration

Other ?

If interested, please contact me at

https://brighteon.io/robert_perlini?ref=PTAMp8vvUDm8wpBQ5f3bsJhwj6RJWD7MTa





Amateur to advanced, any A.I. video generating skills welcome. Knowledge of geoengineering weather warfare can be obtained at geoengineeringwatch.org





Let's move forward the awareness of what is being done to us, ready up the truth and eventually move towards arrests for those covering up these horrors, and class actions lawsuits to those funding it.





Music by Breathing Theory - Empire





