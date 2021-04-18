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ΓΚΡΕΜΙΖΕΤΑΙ ΤΟ ΨΕΥΔΟΣ ΠΑΓΚΟΣΜΙΩΣ...! 💥 ...ΕΝΤΕΛΩΣ ΑΚΑΤΑΛΛΗΛΑ....
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1385 views • April 18, 2021
Επίσημη απόφαση δικαστηρίου στην Αυστρία: PCR και τεστ αντιγόνων εντελώς ακατάλληλα για ανίχνευση λοίμωξης! Γκρεμίζεται το ψεύδος παγκοσμίως. Στην Ελλάδα θα γίνει στο τέλος;
" ΠΌΣΟ ΑΚΟΜΑ ΘΑ ΚΑΝΕΙΣ ΟΤΙ ΔΕΝ ΚΑΤΑΛΑΒΑΙΝΕΙΣ ?? "
Χρήστος Μαργέτης Social Media ORM Group
https://www.facebook.com/socialmediaorm/
" ΠΌΣΟ ΑΚΟΜΑ ΘΑ ΚΑΝΕΙΣ ΟΤΙ ΔΕΝ ΚΑΤΑΛΑΒΑΙΝΕΙΣ ?? "
Χρήστος Μαργέτης Social Media ORM Group
https://www.facebook.com/socialmediaorm/
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