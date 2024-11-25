© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Huge explosions in Kursk oblast as Russian air defense activates in the region. There are reports of a large ATACMS strike, although nothing is confirmed yet.
Adding: Ukrainians attacked Kaluga: an industrial facility is on fire.
Three UAVs were destroyed by air defense forces overnight on the outskirts of Kaluga, according to Governor V. Shapsha.
A fire broke out at an industrial facility. Preliminary reports indicate no casualties.
Media and eyewitnesses report the fire occurred near a fuel storage area.
Via: @RVvoenkor