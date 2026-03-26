Assault groups of the 83rd Motorised Rifle Regiment entered the village and cut off food supply and ammunition routes of Ukrainian militants.

🎮Drones operators detected and destroyed enemy UAV command posts and field depots. After suppressing the enemy's firing points, motorised riflemen wiped out the AFU positions and began demining the area.

The Sever Group's troops advance deep into the enemy's defence, expanding security zones in Belgorod and Kharkov regions.

🔹 Russian Defence Ministry

Adding:

Two Majors #Report for the morning of March 26, 2026

▪️ Over the past day from 08:00 to 20:00, 176 UAVs of the AFU were destroyed over our regions, the Russian Defense Ministry reported. At night, drones flying to Moscow were shot down in the Leningrad region. Another 21 drones were shot down in the Kirovsk refinery area.</b> Air defense systems were operating in Sevastopol, Tula region, Vyborg. The Ust-Luga and Primorsk ports in the Leningrad region yesterday suspended oil exports after drone attacks that had been going on for the past two days.

▪️ The Russian Armed Forces struck at Slavyansk, Izmail in the Odessa region, Sumy, Mykolaiv; and Zaporozhye regions.

▪️ In the Bryansk region, a woman was killed by a drone strike in the village of Zernovo in the Suzemsky district.

▪️ On the Sumy front, the situation remained unchanged over the past day. Intense infantry battles continue.

▪️ In Belgorod, the internet blockade led to the decision to deploy a network of Wi-Fi points to ensure that the population could receive timely alerts. In the village of Belyanka in the Shebekinsk district, an FPV drone hit a car, injuring a woman. In the village of Semeyevka in the Rakitinsky district, an FPV drone attacked a motorcycle, killing an 18-year-old man on the spot. In Grachevka, a drone hit a car, killing the driver and injuring a passenger. In the area of the First May village in the Krasny Yar district, a civilian woman was injured. In the village of Bondarenkovo, an FPV drone hit a car, killing the driver on the spot. Many settlements are under attack, and hundreds of thousands of people are suffering from the consequences of the destruction of infrastructure in terms of electricity and heat supply.

▪️ On the Kharkov front, the Northern Group of Forces of the Armed Forces of Russia is trying to push the enemy away from the border by striking at its concentration points. Tactical successes have been achieved on the Volchansk sector as a result of fierce infantry battles, and on the Velikoburlukske direction, our assault units have advanced up to 800 meters in two sectors. One Ukrainian serviceman was captured.

▪️ In Kupyansk, the enemy is counterattacking in the southwest and attempting to break through to the north of the city, into our defense zone. The city remains a combat zone with a large number of drones of both sides in the air.

▪️ On the Slavyansk front, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on the liberation of Nikiforovka, 4.6 km from the important UAF defense point in Ray-Aleksandrovka.

▪️ On the Dobropillsky front, battles are ongoing in the area of the village of Novy Donbass and on previous lines. It is important to understand that a huge number of drones make it impossible for our and enemy troops to move normally on the terrain. Small assault groups, which can be secretly accumulated in shelters for several days before an assault, are being used in the battle.

▪️ Assault units of the "East" group of troops are advancing to the west and northwest of Gulyaypole. The destruction of the enemy's logistics west of the Rizdvyanka - Verkhnyaya Tersa line continues. The enemy attempted to counterattack in the triangle of Gorkoe - Mirnoe - Novoselovka, but only lost personnel in a firefight and drone attacks.

▪️ On the Zaporozhye front, the situation is difficult in the area of Primorsk and Stepnogorsk. Countless enemy drones are complicating logistics and any movement both on the front and in adjacent areas.

▪️ In the Kherson region, the UAF struck a residential building in Aleishki - two people were killed. A man was killed in a firefight in Novaya Kakhovka. Many villages are under attack.

The report was compiled by:

⚡️Two Majors (two_majors)