Objects of fuel & energy complex have become targets of evening strikes on Tehran

Objects of the fuel and energy complex have become targets of evening strikes on Tehran.

In response, a missile was fired from Lebanon at an Israeli oil refinery in Haifa, Israel.

❗️Iran launched a strike on Haifa, Israel, with Kheibar Shekan ballistic missiles, hitting an oil refinery, according to the IRGC.

Adding: The US carried out a strike on a water desalination plant on the island of Qeshm, as a result of which dozens of populated areas were left without fresh water.

According to the Iranian Foreign Minister, the attack disrupted water supplies in 30 villages.

He added that this is a "dangerous precedent".