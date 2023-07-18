Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Did Jews Create COVID-19 to Kill White People and Black People? - Apparently Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Believes So
channel image
You Can't Handle the Truth
13 Subscribers
81 views
Published Yesterday

Robert F. Kennedy makes the bravest declaration of any White American since John F. Kennedy told the Israel they would never get a nuclear weapon!

Keywords
genocidebioweaponsrobert f kennedycovid-19black people and white people

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket