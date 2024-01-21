Frank Zappa - Peaches En Regalia

"Peaches en Regalia" is an instrumental jazz fusion composition by Frank Zappa. It was initially released on Zappa's album Hot Rats in 1969 and has been recorded many times since. Years later, in 1987, the piece was released as a CD single to promote Rykodisc's Zappa CD reissue campaign.

Zappa used the piece on many of his tours, often as either the opening or the encore of a show.

