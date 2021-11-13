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066 - Futurism, Dispensationalism, Antichrist, The Mark of The Beast -- Walter Veith -- WUP 66
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76 views • November 13, 2021
In Episode 66 we delve into history to see how the views of preterism, futurism, dispensationalism and Sunday keeping came about. This led to a distorted view of the Antichrist and the mark of the beast, therefore it is of paramount importance that we study these things, as to not be misled and blindly wonder after the beast.
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All What's Up Prof episodes audio available to listen to or download at:
https://soundcloud.com/adafrica/albums
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY:
Walter Veith - The Man Behind The Mask - The Whole Truth (Part 13)
https://youtu.be/YTHPKHq-Mt4
The Twin Pillars of the Reformation / Rekindling the Reformation - Walter Veith
https://youtu.be/_DrJ8_i7giU
Dr Taylor Marshall YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/rbni_PlgZdc
Christ and Antichrist in Prophecy and History by Edwin de Kock
https://store-us.amazingdiscoveries.org/edwin-de-kock-christ-and-antichrist-in-prophecy-and-history-book
https://www.amazon.com/Christ-Antichrist-Prophecy-History-Edwin/dp/B0006E8VE2
http://www.auburn.edu/~allenkc/openhse/clergy.html
http://www.dacb.org/stories/tunisia/cyprian_.html
Council of Laodicea
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/book/1513.193
Romanism and the Reformation - PDF
https://www.whitehorsemedia.com/docs/romanism_and_the_reformation.pdf
Pope Francis tells Orthodox leader: I am confident we will achieve full unity
https://www.catholicnewsagency.com/news/246838/vatican-cardinal-supports-common-easter-date-for-catholics-orthodox
Vatican cardinal supports common Easter date for Catholics, Orthodox
https://www.catholicnewsagency.com/news/46747/pope-francis-tells-orthodox-leader-i-am-confident-we-will-achieve-full-unity
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Quartodecimanism
Become a Member / Supporter: https://www.subscribestar.com/ad-africa
Donate here: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/donate/
Visit AD Africa Website: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit AD Africa Online Store: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Alternative Platforms:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ADAfrica
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/adafrica/
Ugetube: https://ugetube.com/@ADAfrica
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adafrica
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Amazing-Discoveries-Africa:5
All What's Up Prof episodes audio available to listen to or download at:
https://soundcloud.com/adafrica/albums
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY:
Walter Veith - The Man Behind The Mask - The Whole Truth (Part 13)
https://youtu.be/YTHPKHq-Mt4
The Twin Pillars of the Reformation / Rekindling the Reformation - Walter Veith
https://youtu.be/_DrJ8_i7giU
Dr Taylor Marshall YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/rbni_PlgZdc
Christ and Antichrist in Prophecy and History by Edwin de Kock
https://store-us.amazingdiscoveries.org/edwin-de-kock-christ-and-antichrist-in-prophecy-and-history-book
https://www.amazon.com/Christ-Antichrist-Prophecy-History-Edwin/dp/B0006E8VE2
http://www.auburn.edu/~allenkc/openhse/clergy.html
http://www.dacb.org/stories/tunisia/cyprian_.html
Council of Laodicea
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/book/1513.193
Romanism and the Reformation - PDF
https://www.whitehorsemedia.com/docs/romanism_and_the_reformation.pdf
Pope Francis tells Orthodox leader: I am confident we will achieve full unity
https://www.catholicnewsagency.com/news/246838/vatican-cardinal-supports-common-easter-date-for-catholics-orthodox
Vatican cardinal supports common Easter date for Catholics, Orthodox
https://www.catholicnewsagency.com/news/46747/pope-francis-tells-orthodox-leader-i-am-confident-we-will-achieve-full-unity
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Quartodecimanism
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