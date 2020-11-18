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Demoncracy Ushers in the Flu World Order... How to Survive and Profit From What Is Coming
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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144 views • November 18, 2020
Demoncracy Ushers in the Flu World Order... How to Survive and Profit From What Is Coming

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Dog walkers ‘are 78% more likely to catch coronavirus’: https://metro.co.uk/2020/11/17/dog-walkers-are-78-more-likely-to-catch-coronavirus-13606498

UK EXPECTS ‘HIGH VOLUME’ OF COVID VACCINE ADVERSE REACTIONS - Del Bigtree’s Highwire: https://www.bitchute.com/video/fthSMGABzZAr (looking for an AI software tool to process the EXPECTED high volume of Covaids adverse drug reactions)

Biden’s COVID-19 Taskforce Recommends Withholding Food Stamps from Vaccine Refusers: https://thetruthaboutvaccines.com/biden-taskforce-starves-vax-refusers/

Nobel UN food agency warns 2021 will be worse than 2020: https://www.yahoo.com/news/nobel-un-agency-warns-2021-203405178.html

Thousands of cars lined up to collect food in Dallas, Texas, over the weekend, stretching as far as the eye can see.: https://twitter.com/CBSNews/status/1328370997125410817

Kamala Harris: Of Course We Must Regulate How Much Meat Americans Are Eating: https://townhall.com/tipsheet/katiepavlich/2019/09/05/kamala-harris-of-course-we-must-regulate-how-much-meat-americans-are-eating-n2552644

Panic Buying Wave 2.0! Shoppers Empty Shelves of Toilet Paper, Food and More!: https://youtu.be/KrUWaHyLxp4
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