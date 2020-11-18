© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Demoncracy Ushers in the Flu World Order... How to Survive and Profit From What Is Coming
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
144 views • November 18, 2020
Demoncracy Ushers in the Flu World Order... How to Survive and Profit From What Is Coming
Learn all about the upcoming TDV Summit here: https://tdvsummit.com
All about Jeff Berwick and Charlie Robinson's Book "Controlled Demolition": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
Subscribe to the The Dollar Vigilante newsletter: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
TDV on the Dark Web/Tor/Onion site: http://dollarvigihfb4n5.onion
You can find all our videos on our new decentralized platform here: https://dollarvigilante.tv/
Our Email List: https://dollarvigilante.com
TDV Clips: https://youtube.com/channel/UChb2XNX3E6Dlj34laXEIpUQ
Check Out Our New Channel The Lucy and Jeff Show: https://youtube.com/channel/UCA3TrlNx5WVkxdciWMe2I-w
Our Bitchute Channel: https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
Our LBRY Channel: https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
TDV on 153 News: https://dollarvigilante.com/153news
New video page https://dollarvigilante.com/channel
New resources page https://dollarvigilante.com/resources
Dog walkers ‘are 78% more likely to catch coronavirus’: https://metro.co.uk/2020/11/17/dog-walkers-are-78-more-likely-to-catch-coronavirus-13606498
UK EXPECTS ‘HIGH VOLUME’ OF COVID VACCINE ADVERSE REACTIONS - Del Bigtree’s Highwire: https://www.bitchute.com/video/fthSMGABzZAr (looking for an AI software tool to process the EXPECTED high volume of Covaids adverse drug reactions)
Biden’s COVID-19 Taskforce Recommends Withholding Food Stamps from Vaccine Refusers: https://thetruthaboutvaccines.com/biden-taskforce-starves-vax-refusers/
Nobel UN food agency warns 2021 will be worse than 2020: https://www.yahoo.com/news/nobel-un-agency-warns-2021-203405178.html
Thousands of cars lined up to collect food in Dallas, Texas, over the weekend, stretching as far as the eye can see.: https://twitter.com/CBSNews/status/1328370997125410817
Kamala Harris: Of Course We Must Regulate How Much Meat Americans Are Eating: https://townhall.com/tipsheet/katiepavlich/2019/09/05/kamala-harris-of-course-we-must-regulate-how-much-meat-americans-are-eating-n2552644
Panic Buying Wave 2.0! Shoppers Empty Shelves of Toilet Paper, Food and More!: https://youtu.be/KrUWaHyLxp4
Learn all about the upcoming TDV Summit here: https://tdvsummit.com
All about Jeff Berwick and Charlie Robinson's Book "Controlled Demolition": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
Subscribe to the The Dollar Vigilante newsletter: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
TDV on the Dark Web/Tor/Onion site: http://dollarvigihfb4n5.onion
You can find all our videos on our new decentralized platform here: https://dollarvigilante.tv/
Our Email List: https://dollarvigilante.com
TDV Clips: https://youtube.com/channel/UChb2XNX3E6Dlj34laXEIpUQ
Check Out Our New Channel The Lucy and Jeff Show: https://youtube.com/channel/UCA3TrlNx5WVkxdciWMe2I-w
Our Bitchute Channel: https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
Our LBRY Channel: https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
TDV on 153 News: https://dollarvigilante.com/153news
New video page https://dollarvigilante.com/channel
New resources page https://dollarvigilante.com/resources
Dog walkers ‘are 78% more likely to catch coronavirus’: https://metro.co.uk/2020/11/17/dog-walkers-are-78-more-likely-to-catch-coronavirus-13606498
UK EXPECTS ‘HIGH VOLUME’ OF COVID VACCINE ADVERSE REACTIONS - Del Bigtree’s Highwire: https://www.bitchute.com/video/fthSMGABzZAr (looking for an AI software tool to process the EXPECTED high volume of Covaids adverse drug reactions)
Biden’s COVID-19 Taskforce Recommends Withholding Food Stamps from Vaccine Refusers: https://thetruthaboutvaccines.com/biden-taskforce-starves-vax-refusers/
Nobel UN food agency warns 2021 will be worse than 2020: https://www.yahoo.com/news/nobel-un-agency-warns-2021-203405178.html
Thousands of cars lined up to collect food in Dallas, Texas, over the weekend, stretching as far as the eye can see.: https://twitter.com/CBSNews/status/1328370997125410817
Kamala Harris: Of Course We Must Regulate How Much Meat Americans Are Eating: https://townhall.com/tipsheet/katiepavlich/2019/09/05/kamala-harris-of-course-we-must-regulate-how-much-meat-americans-are-eating-n2552644
Panic Buying Wave 2.0! Shoppers Empty Shelves of Toilet Paper, Food and More!: https://youtu.be/KrUWaHyLxp4
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.