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Page: Vaccinated People Are Getting Sick
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712 views • September 18, 2021
On September 17, 2021, I met a guy named Page who has many friends who have been vaccinated that are still getting sick. He shares his story. So what's the purpose of a vaccine passport or health card if vaccinated people can still get and transmit Covid? If the vaccine works and protects the user, we don't need a passport. If the vaccine doesn't work we don't need the vaccine.
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