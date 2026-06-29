The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 431 - A Rush Of Evil

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In this video I want to do an overview of a modern cultural phenomenon called RUSH, a rock music band from Toronto, Canada. You may be familiar with this band. The reason for looking at this music phenomenon more closely is because of its LONGEVITY spanning more than 50 years. Rush is currently in the middle of its “50 Something World Tour” extending from June 2026 to June 2027. I have nothing against the members of the band BUT I do have something against the Humanist EVIL that they have been propagating worldwide for 50 years in their music. Rock music of any form or flavour is EVIL. It’s ALL bad. I’m not just going up against RUSH except that RUSH are a very SINGULAR example of the combined elements in a Musical ACT that make EVIL so DEADLY and EFFECTIVE in pagan CULTURE!
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