2/19/2023 Miles Guo: There will be no future for ChatGPT, but it has facilitated our cause of taking down the CCP by letting the Westerners realize that the CCP is in control of the Internet.
#ChatGPT #AI #CCP #takedowntheCCP
2/19/2023 文贵直播：ChatGPT不会有未来，但它为我们灭共添了一把火，让西方人意识到中共对互联网的控制
#人工智能 #中共 #灭共
