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Schiff demands access to Trump whistleblower complaint
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3 views • September 20, 2019
Democratic lawmakers and the White House are at odds over a whistleblower complaint of an alleged promise by President Trump to a foreign leader; chief intelligence correspondent Catherine Herridge reports from Washington. #SpecialReport #FoxNews
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