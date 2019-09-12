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Morano: Rise of the Soylent Greens & Meat Prohibition
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329 views • September 12, 2019
First transportation, then meat. They’re well on the way to banning private cars & they’re serious about banning meat while they promote cannibalism. Marc Morano, ClimateDepot.com, joins to explain how Al Gore has positioned himself to profit with fake meat as the liberals remake society based on fake climate alarmism.
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