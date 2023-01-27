The Midnight Ride__ Atlantis Uncovered

Published Jan 27th, 2023https://rumble.com/c/Ezek34

On the Midnight Ride w/ Jon Pounders and David Carrico.





Atlantis is a city spoken of by Plato and has been a foundational concept for forming a new utopian society. Archeologists and undersea explorers have searched for Atlantis for centuries. A recent discovery of an ancient maps detailing what could be the location of the mythological Atlantis brings to the surface a possibility that is convincing and intriguing.





