Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Midnight Ride__ Atlantis Uncovered
60 views
channel image
Ezekiel34
Published Yesterday |
Donate

Published Jan 27th, 2023https://rumble.com/c/Ezek34

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HTTdIuOFFTjf/

https://www.nystv.org


 On the Midnight Ride w/ Jon Pounders and David Carrico.


Atlantis is a city spoken of by Plato and has been a foundational concept for forming a new utopian society. Archeologists and undersea explorers have searched for Atlantis for centuries. A recent discovery of an ancient maps detailing what could be the location of the mythological Atlantis brings to the surface a possibility that is convincing and intriguing.


Video considered: Lost Roman Map has ATLANTIS at Eye of Sahara Africa! (Richat Structure)

https://youtu.be/xo_fMcSLp7Q

Keywords
prophecyhistoryatlantisbiblicalmysteryancient

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket