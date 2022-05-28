Bidenomics & Abortion

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The State Of [Bidan]’s Economy
* Treasury Secretary Yellen worries about fewer abortions.
* Banning abortion would be very damaging to the economy!?
* [S]he and friends would rather women have abortions so they can return to work.
* Promoting abortion to keep women at work is the opposite of female empowerment.
* A woman’s time and talents are never wasted on her children and family.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 27 May 2022