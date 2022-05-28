Bidenomics & Abortion

The State Of [Bidan]’s Economy

* Treasury Secretary Yellen worries about fewer abortions.

* Banning abortion would be very damaging to the economy!?

* [S]he and friends would rather women have abortions so they can return to work.

* Promoting abortion to keep women at work is the opposite of female empowerment.

* A woman’s time and talents are never wasted on her children and family.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 27 May 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6306934638112

