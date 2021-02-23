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Victimhood a CHOICE Eat the Poisoned Apple or Let Your LIGHT SHINE Victim Mentality State of Mind
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
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56 views • February 23, 2021
As our society is further engulfed by victimhood, whose status rises in value, with gofundme campaign's pain for real and fake suffering, and the psychic energy we paid to those who have been wronged.
Every day the leftist media and politicians seek to sell us the poisoned apple of Victimhood, and it is our choice whether to consume it or not. Although victimhood is rewarded in today's day and age, our lives are made worse when we accept the status, Which prevents us from taking action, from succeeding, from going forward and pursuing our goals.
As we let our own light shine, we unconsciously give other people permission to do the same. Make the choice and except personal responsibility, only you determine where you end up in your life, no matter what actions others take.

http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more

#Victimhood #personalresponsibility #empowerment

send bitcoin to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!

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Keywords
fake newsmotivationjussie smolletvictimhoodfake hate crimespersonal choiceself determinationmedia manipulationpersonal responsibilitycnn liestony robbinslet your light shinehelping othersvictimhood culturevictim mentality blmvictimhood is a state of mindvictim mentalityvictim mentality motivationnikki jolypoisoned appleimprove myselfimproving lifeideal victim
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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