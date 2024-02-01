Create New Account
Middle East Eye @MiddleEastEye · 19h “They were sitting and the Israelis kept taking turns shooting them one by one.”
Published a day ago

Members of a Palestinian family recounted to Al Jazeera how civilians were beaten and how 15 men were summarily executed during a raid conducted by Israeli soldiers on their apartment building.

israelpalestinegenocidemengazaexecutionidf

