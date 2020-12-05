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Why The PC Master Race Is Having A Hard Time Upgrading
The Red Express
The Red Express
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16 views • December 05, 2020
The scalpers are not the only ones to blame for the component shortages.
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News Links:
AMD Radeon RX 6800-series already out of stock, Microcenter selling cards in-store only - https://www.techspot.com/news/87656-amd-rx-6800-series-already-out-stock-microcentre.html
NVIDIA: RTX 30-series Shortages Partly Caused by Insufficient Wafer, Substrate and Component Supply - https://www.techpowerup.com/275530/nvidia-rtx-30-series-shortages-partly-caused-by-insufficient-wafer-substrate-and-component-supply
EVGA’s RTX 30 Series Cards & Order Notice - https://www.evga.com/products/productlist.aspx?type=0&;family=GeForce+30+Series+Family
The Verruca Salt PC Parts List - https://pcpartpicker.com/list/hxz3Hz

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