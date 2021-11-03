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The Phthalate Syndrome Is Causing Mass Sterility (Dr. Shanna Swan)
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23 views • November 03, 2021
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/11/03/phthalate-syndrome.aspx?ui=db1c8443091da8e5adafcb987fb464e0897952a7a94345dffa47df648a2295a5&;sd=20120913&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art2HL&cid=20211103&mid=DM1034040&rid=1311530957
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uo-kSxHNSDQ
Sperm counts dropped by 59.3% from 1973 to 2011, possibly in large part due to exposure to environmental chemicals like phthalates
Sperm count, testosterone and fertility are dropping, and testicular cancer and miscarriage are rising, all at about 1% per year
Phthalate syndrome refers to a number of disturbances to male reproductive development that have been observed after exposure to phthalates in utero
Women’s exposure to phthalates during pregnancy is linked to male babies’ anogenital distance (AGD) — the distance from the anus to the base of the penis — with higher exposure associated with shortened AGD
Later in life, shorter AGD is linked with a smaller penis and poorer semen quality, such that Swan believes AGD at birth is predictive of adult reproductive function
Swan believes that humans, as a species, satisfy several of the criteria for endangerment and our species is threatened due to phthalates and other chemicals’ effects on fertility
It was 1992 when Shanna Swan, Ph.D., a reproductive epidemiologist and professor of environmental medicine and public health at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City, first heard about a potential decline in fertility among humans. A study published in the BMJ that year had found evidence for decreasing quality of semen over the past 50 years.1
She thought it sounded pretty extreme, and maybe it wasn’t true, so she spent six months looking into it and evaluating the 61 studies included in the review. It turned out the decline was real and Swan directed her studies over the next two decades to unraveling this disturbing trend.
Over years of careful research, Swan revealed a smoking gun that is disrupting human development and reproduction to the point that she feels we’re threatened as a species.
The culprit is a class of chemicals called phthalates, which are so ubiquitous that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has stated “phthalate exposure is widespread in the U.S. population.”2 An estimated 8.4 million metric tons of plasticizers, including phthalates, are used worldwide each year,3 with phthalate production amounting to about 4.9 million metric tons annually.4
Sperm Counts Dropped by 59.3%
Swan’s book “Count Down,” is based on a 2017 study she co-wrote, which found sperm counts dropped by 59.3% from 1973 to 2011.5 The most significant declines were found in samples from men in North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand, where many had sperm concentrations below 40 million/ml, which is considered the cutoff point at which a man will have trouble fertilizing an egg.
Overall, men in these countries had a 52.4% decline in sperm concentration and a 59.3% decline in total sperm count (sperm concentration multiplied by the total volume of an ejaculate).
There appears to be a synergy occurring as well, which Swan dubs “the 1% effect,” because sperm count, testosterone and fertility are dropping, and testicular cancer and miscarriage are rising, all at about 1% per year.6 In an interview with Mark W. of After Skool, which you can view in its entirety above, Swan said:7
“The 1% effect is a change of 1% per year over a lot of years, so if sperm count declined 50% in 50 years that would be 1% per year … a 50% decline means cutting it in half. Cut your sperm count in half? I don’t think anyone wants to do that, right? It’s the same thing with testosterone.
It’s also been going down at that same rate — 1% per year. Miscarriage or pregnancy loss has gone up in women at that same rate … Everything seems to be progressing at about the same rate of deterioration of reproductive function.”
Global fertility rates are also falling, reaching 2.4 births per woman in 2018, down from 5.06 in 1964. Fertility rates in about 50% of countries worldwide are at 2.1, which is below population replacement level, The Guardian reported.8
Both men and women are being affected, and so are species other than humans. According to Swan, many species are experiencing significant genital disturbances and decreases in liver size. Species are being endangered by their declining fertility and reproductive function, and the declines are being caused by the same things that are affecting us.
Chemicals to Blame for Declining Fertility
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uo-kSxHNSDQ
Sperm counts dropped by 59.3% from 1973 to 2011, possibly in large part due to exposure to environmental chemicals like phthalates
Sperm count, testosterone and fertility are dropping, and testicular cancer and miscarriage are rising, all at about 1% per year
Phthalate syndrome refers to a number of disturbances to male reproductive development that have been observed after exposure to phthalates in utero
Women’s exposure to phthalates during pregnancy is linked to male babies’ anogenital distance (AGD) — the distance from the anus to the base of the penis — with higher exposure associated with shortened AGD
Later in life, shorter AGD is linked with a smaller penis and poorer semen quality, such that Swan believes AGD at birth is predictive of adult reproductive function
Swan believes that humans, as a species, satisfy several of the criteria for endangerment and our species is threatened due to phthalates and other chemicals’ effects on fertility
It was 1992 when Shanna Swan, Ph.D., a reproductive epidemiologist and professor of environmental medicine and public health at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City, first heard about a potential decline in fertility among humans. A study published in the BMJ that year had found evidence for decreasing quality of semen over the past 50 years.1
She thought it sounded pretty extreme, and maybe it wasn’t true, so she spent six months looking into it and evaluating the 61 studies included in the review. It turned out the decline was real and Swan directed her studies over the next two decades to unraveling this disturbing trend.
Over years of careful research, Swan revealed a smoking gun that is disrupting human development and reproduction to the point that she feels we’re threatened as a species.
The culprit is a class of chemicals called phthalates, which are so ubiquitous that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has stated “phthalate exposure is widespread in the U.S. population.”2 An estimated 8.4 million metric tons of plasticizers, including phthalates, are used worldwide each year,3 with phthalate production amounting to about 4.9 million metric tons annually.4
Sperm Counts Dropped by 59.3%
Swan’s book “Count Down,” is based on a 2017 study she co-wrote, which found sperm counts dropped by 59.3% from 1973 to 2011.5 The most significant declines were found in samples from men in North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand, where many had sperm concentrations below 40 million/ml, which is considered the cutoff point at which a man will have trouble fertilizing an egg.
Overall, men in these countries had a 52.4% decline in sperm concentration and a 59.3% decline in total sperm count (sperm concentration multiplied by the total volume of an ejaculate).
There appears to be a synergy occurring as well, which Swan dubs “the 1% effect,” because sperm count, testosterone and fertility are dropping, and testicular cancer and miscarriage are rising, all at about 1% per year.6 In an interview with Mark W. of After Skool, which you can view in its entirety above, Swan said:7
“The 1% effect is a change of 1% per year over a lot of years, so if sperm count declined 50% in 50 years that would be 1% per year … a 50% decline means cutting it in half. Cut your sperm count in half? I don’t think anyone wants to do that, right? It’s the same thing with testosterone.
It’s also been going down at that same rate — 1% per year. Miscarriage or pregnancy loss has gone up in women at that same rate … Everything seems to be progressing at about the same rate of deterioration of reproductive function.”
Global fertility rates are also falling, reaching 2.4 births per woman in 2018, down from 5.06 in 1964. Fertility rates in about 50% of countries worldwide are at 2.1, which is below population replacement level, The Guardian reported.8
Both men and women are being affected, and so are species other than humans. According to Swan, many species are experiencing significant genital disturbances and decreases in liver size. Species are being endangered by their declining fertility and reproductive function, and the declines are being caused by the same things that are affecting us.
Chemicals to Blame for Declining Fertility
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