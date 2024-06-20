BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CHP Talks: Rod Taylor—Summer Time Politics
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
10 months ago

June 20, 2024: This week—as I’m heading off to Ottawa for the AGM of Elections Canada’s ACPP (Advisory Committee of Political Parties)—I discuss the role of the ACPP and some of the challenges of holding free and fair elections when the rules are established by incumbent MPs and Parties who directly benefit from the unfair allocation of resources and biased reporting by taxpayer-funded media.

Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada

CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824

Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate

GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

X: https://x.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

electionpoliticalfundingmediapollsbiaschp canadachristian heritage partyrod taylorvotingcandidatetaxpayersottawachpcanadachp talksgatineaurebatesacppelections canada
