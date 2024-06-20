CHP Talks: Rod Taylor—Summer Time Politics

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
June 20, 2024: This week—as I’m heading off to Ottawa for the AGM of Elections Canada’s ACPP (Advisory Committee of Political Parties)—I discuss the role of the ACPP and some of the challenges of holding free and fair elections when the rules are established by incumbent MPs and Parties who directly benefit from the unfair allocation of resources and biased reporting by taxpayer-funded media.
