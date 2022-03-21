BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Russell Brand Calls Out Justin Trudeau For Being a Hypocrite For Democracy When He is Really a Dictator
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
563 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
70 views • March 21, 2022
From Sky News Australia:

Comedian Russell Brand has launched a scathing attack on Justin Trudeau, arguing the Canadian Prime Minister is being hypocritical by claiming to be an "exemplar of democracy" while crushing dissent at home.

The comments come in the aftermath of the Canadian government's decision to implement extreme measures to quash the three-week long 'Freedom Convoy' in Ottawa.

Last month, Mr Trudeau enacted The Emergencies Act, which was designed to crush the Freedom Convoy.

The truckers and their allies were protesting government overreach when it comes to COVID-19 policies.

From the Toronto Sun:

The Sun jury looks at how Justin Trudeau is being mocked around the world, both from the left and the right, when he talks about preserving democracy.

Related videos:

Russell Brand slams Justin Trudeau over Freedom Rally crackdown
Sky News Australia
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AldtMf8EgJI

'WORST (CANADIAN) GOV'T I'VE EVER SEEN': Trudeau Blasted by Russell Brand Over Democracy Hypocrisy
Toronto Sun
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lZbhQCmeCvg

Please follow me on Social Media

Contact me: [email protected]

GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda

GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda

BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky

TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda5...

My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNd...

GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/glob...

GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gl...

Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027

Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/

Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
Keywords
dictatorjustintrudeaurussellbrand
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
CLARITY Act Stalls in Senate as Crypto-Related Stocks Decline

CLARITY Act Stalls in Senate as Crypto-Related Stocks Decline

Sterling Ashworth
New Delhi vows to protect energy security as U.S. threatens up to 100% tariffs over Russian oil

New Delhi vows to protect energy security as U.S. threatens up to 100% tariffs over Russian oil

Cassie B.
U.S. blocks Iran nuclear chief from IAEA conference, escalating diplomatic standoff

U.S. blocks Iran nuclear chief from IAEA conference, escalating diplomatic standoff

Willow Tohi
Debate Intensifies Over Climate-Focused Environmental Policy and the Role of Carbon Dioxide

Debate Intensifies Over Climate-Focused Environmental Policy and the Role of Carbon Dioxide

Iva Greene
Iranian Security Chief Rules Out U.S. Talks Until Conditions Are Met

Iranian Security Chief Rules Out U.S. Talks Until Conditions Are Met

Belle Carter
Houthis Seize Red Sea Islands as Analysts Warn of Oil Supply Risks

Houthis Seize Red Sea Islands as Analysts Warn of Oil Supply Risks

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy