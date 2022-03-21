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Russell Brand Calls Out Justin Trudeau For Being a Hypocrite For Democracy When He is Really a Dictator
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70 views • March 21, 2022
From Sky News Australia:
Comedian Russell Brand has launched a scathing attack on Justin Trudeau, arguing the Canadian Prime Minister is being hypocritical by claiming to be an "exemplar of democracy" while crushing dissent at home.
The comments come in the aftermath of the Canadian government's decision to implement extreme measures to quash the three-week long 'Freedom Convoy' in Ottawa.
Last month, Mr Trudeau enacted The Emergencies Act, which was designed to crush the Freedom Convoy.
The truckers and their allies were protesting government overreach when it comes to COVID-19 policies.
From the Toronto Sun:
The Sun jury looks at how Justin Trudeau is being mocked around the world, both from the left and the right, when he talks about preserving democracy.
Related videos:
Russell Brand slams Justin Trudeau over Freedom Rally crackdown
Sky News Australia
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AldtMf8EgJI
'WORST (CANADIAN) GOV'T I'VE EVER SEEN': Trudeau Blasted by Russell Brand Over Democracy Hypocrisy
Toronto Sun
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lZbhQCmeCvg
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Comedian Russell Brand has launched a scathing attack on Justin Trudeau, arguing the Canadian Prime Minister is being hypocritical by claiming to be an "exemplar of democracy" while crushing dissent at home.
The comments come in the aftermath of the Canadian government's decision to implement extreme measures to quash the three-week long 'Freedom Convoy' in Ottawa.
Last month, Mr Trudeau enacted The Emergencies Act, which was designed to crush the Freedom Convoy.
The truckers and their allies were protesting government overreach when it comes to COVID-19 policies.
From the Toronto Sun:
The Sun jury looks at how Justin Trudeau is being mocked around the world, both from the left and the right, when he talks about preserving democracy.
Related videos:
Russell Brand slams Justin Trudeau over Freedom Rally crackdown
Sky News Australia
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AldtMf8EgJI
'WORST (CANADIAN) GOV'T I'VE EVER SEEN': Trudeau Blasted by Russell Brand Over Democracy Hypocrisy
Toronto Sun
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lZbhQCmeCvg
Please follow me on Social Media
Contact me: [email protected]
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda5...
My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNd...
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/glob...
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gl...
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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