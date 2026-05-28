🤡 Israeli UN Amb. Danon responds furiously to the UN adding Israel to its blacklist of perpetrators of sexual violence in conflict zones

🤡 Israeli UN Ambassador Danny Danon responds furiously to the UN adding Israel to its blacklist of perpetrators of sexual violence in conflict zones:



"It's a scandal to put IDF soldiers and our police officers on the same list as the murderers of the Nukhba. It proves this Secretary-General has lost all restraint over the past year."

BREAKING: UN adds Israel to "blacklist" of perpetrators of sexual violence in conflict zones.



The United Nations is preparing to announce the inclusion of Israeli entities on a list of countries and organizations accused of committing sexual violence in conflict zones, according to Ynet.



Among the entities to be added: the Israeli Prison Service and other Israeli authorities placed under a "monitoring framework" for possible future inclusion.



This comes amid increasing Palestinian and international reports documenting hundreds of testimonies from Gaza, the West Bank, and Israeli prisons detailing torture and sexual abuse of Palestinians during arrest, interrogation, and detention.



Israel is now officially listed as a perpetrator of sexual violence in conflict zones by the United Nations.