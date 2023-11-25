Create New Account
Melbourne Freedom Rally 25 November 2023 Victoria Market
Part 2 of three video parts, this one covering all the speeches given at Queen Victoria Market to all passes-by shopping there. The speech topics are many and varied but are all important issues that the mainstream media refuses to present honestly. The market location is an historic icon of Melbourne which is now surrounded by multistory buildings. The viewer is not aware of this as the focus is on the speeches. 

freedomrallymelbournespeechesqueen victoria markethistoric iconmultistory

