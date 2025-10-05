Neo Got the Source code

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Just a fun little song and video about the surveillance state dystopia that some are trying to push us into versus the natural and free direction we can all choose to create for ourselves. There is still a small window of opportunity that we need to seize upon and blow open with divine consciousness in order to avoid further allowing creation of a bad outcome....