Israeli Ben Gvir escalates rhetoric following the Damascus strikes

Israeli (Minister of National Security since 2025) Ben Gvir escalates rhetoric following the Damascus strikes:
Once a jihadist, always a jihadist… Those who murder, shave mustaches, humiliate, rape — there’s no need to negotiate. The only thing to do with Julani is eliminate him… I love the Druze of Israel and send them a warm embrace. We must cut off the head of the snake.
Adding:
BREAKING! We have received information from reliable sources that Al-Julani allegedly fled Damascus and is in Idlib at the moment.