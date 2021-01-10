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Our Time in Washington D.C. This Wee
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25 views • January 10, 2021
We traveled to Washington D.C. this week to join and document the “Stop the Steal” rally and the “Save America March” that occurred on January 6th, and on today’s show we will be giving you a breakdown of what happened.
As you already know, the events of this week were chaotic, historic, and yes, disappointing on many levels; but the mainstream media has completely twisted the narrative, and we are going to be doing our best to set the record straight.
We will also be covering the cowardly actions of Mike Pence, and giving an analysis of the current situation in America and what to expect moving forward as a nation.
We have a lot of content to get through today, so stay tuned in! You won’t want to miss any of it.
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If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
As you already know, the events of this week were chaotic, historic, and yes, disappointing on many levels; but the mainstream media has completely twisted the narrative, and we are going to be doing our best to set the record straight.
We will also be covering the cowardly actions of Mike Pence, and giving an analysis of the current situation in America and what to expect moving forward as a nation.
We have a lot of content to get through today, so stay tuned in! You won’t want to miss any of it.
**********
If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
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