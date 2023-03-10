FREEDOM HUB – Your-mp.com

Are Health Agents Buying into the New, Direct Pay Market?

Maggie Beckley - Sales Executive, Assured Partners

Having worked for an innovative health plan organization, a shopping service, and now an agency, Ms. Beckley has been on the tipping point of entrepreneurial upgrades. At CrowdHealth, she realized that families and businesses deserved major medical protection that doesn’t cost a mortgage -- or bankrupt someone from out-of-pocket expenses.



At the shopping service, Maggie knew that opaque and distorted pricing was allowing cost inflation that didn’t serve her customers. Today, her current position as a sales agent allows her to benchmark what is going on in the market, through data analytics and a blueprint process. This allows for productive conversations to take place with those in fiduciary roles, to help create long-term results. These conversations can insert the needed changes, and open the door to needed “re-education.”