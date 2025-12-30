Behind the Curtin (anti-Christ)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The revealing of the anti-Christ happens when a seven year peace agreement is signed with Israel. This begins the seven year tribulation period written about throughout the scriptures. In 2021 at the United Nations Climate Change Conference, Prince Charles of Whales almost pulled the curtain back to introduce the anti-Christ. Many believe he is alive today in our world.