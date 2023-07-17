Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
A Direct Strike on the a US supplied self-propelled M109 155mm Gun with a Russian Precision Guided 'Krasnopol' round.
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
935 Subscribers
75 views
Published Yesterday

The 292nd Artillery Regiment of the Russian Army destroyed a US supplied self-propelled M109 155mm gun in service with the AFU in the Zaporozhye area in a counterbattery fight with a direct strike on the gun with a precision guided 'krasnopol' round.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket