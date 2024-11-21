FACT CHECKERS FACE THE FACTS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The new chairman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has opened an investigation into big tech censorship, which has run completely unchecked for the last several years. Two NGOs doing this work, Newsguard and CCDH, are under the microscope, signaling hard times for false fact checkers and a new day for the First Amendment and truth.
#FCC #Newsguard #CCDH #FactCheckers #FaceTheFacts