The Aliens are Already Here: Learn the Truth About Extraterrestrials Visiting Our World
Rick Langley
Published Yesterday

Alex Jones breaks down the truth about extraterrestial entities on earth.

[I AGREE WITH SOME OF WHAT ALEX IS SAYING, BUT NOT ALL, THE VIRGIN BIRTH WAS BY THE HOLY GHOST, NOT ETS, THERE IS NO LIFE ON OTHER PLANETS, IF IT WERE TRUE GOD WOULD HAVE TOLD US, HE HAS HOWEVER INFORMED US WE ARE UNIQUE IN THE UNIVERSE, HUMAN LIFE IS ONLY ON EARTH, AND MARS WON'T SAVE US EITHER, GOOD GRIEF]

Learn more here:

https://www.infowars.com/posts/we-are-not-alone-us-has-retrieved-craft-of-non-human-origin-says-whistleblower-from-govt-task-force-on-ufos/


project blue beamthe aliensare already herelearn the truth about extraterrestrials visiting our worldaliens are demonic

