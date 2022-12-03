Kanye Goes off the Rails; Musk: Twitter Has "Interfered In Elections" 12/2/22

Kanye West was the talk of the internet this week- and we'll break down the good, the bad, and the down right ugly. What is really going on with Ye? Bluedog union democrats are no more, as the Biden administration and Congress step in to avert a railroad strike, taking negotiating power away from the collective. Apple joined with the Chinese Communist Party to restrict it's air drop feature in China. The White House says it “isn’t taking a side” on the cause of anti-lockdown protests in China, a ‘walking on eggshells’ remark seemingly designed to protect the administration from charges of hypocrisy. Twitter owner, Elon Musk, on Wednesday confirmed what everyone with two functioning brain cells and intellectual honesty already knew: the social media giant has "interfered in election'. Musk is releasing inside information on the suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story. Sam Bankman Freid of the cryto currency FTX, is showing no remorse for conning people out of their life savings as regulatory authorities seem to be taking a hands off approach with the crypto star. All this and more, this week, on Headline News. Read More:



https://www.resistancechicks.com/ye-goes-off-the-rails-elon-twitter-interfered-in-elections/

NEW!!! AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For Regular products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC

For HEMP/CBD Products: https://obe.organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC

Every purchase with promo code "RC" benefits both Resistance Chicks & HisGlory Ministries!

Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Clouthub: Resistance Chicks Channel 1620

Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%

Shop https://www.brighteonstore.com/collections/resistance-chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!

Resistance Chicks urge EVERYONE to get pre-covid treatment with all the meds you need BEFORE you get sick! Visit DrSyedHaider.com

Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%!

Capital Punishment Purchase Capitol Punishment from HisGlory.TV