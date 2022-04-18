How the Flu Virus Beats the Immune System #shorts

Do you want to know how the flu virus keeps outsmarting our immune system? 🦠



Theoretical Epidemiology professor Sunetra Gupta from Oxford University's got a really interesting answer.



Sunetra explains that while our immune system is equipped to recognize viruses that may infiltrate our body, the flu virus plays a very SNEAKY game with it by constantly changing the way it appears to our immune system! 🥸



And by doing so, the immune system fails to recognize the flu virus and it gets to enter our system and wreak its usual havoc.



This is the reason why flu vaccines are slightly updated every year. 💉



What are your thoughts about the sly tricks that the flu virus uses against our immune system? Let us know in the comments.