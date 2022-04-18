© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How the Flu Virus Beats the Immune System #shorts
Follow
0
Share
Report
114 views • April 18, 2022
Do you want to know how the flu virus keeps outsmarting our immune system? 🦠
Theoretical Epidemiology professor Sunetra Gupta from Oxford University's got a really interesting answer.
Sunetra explains that while our immune system is equipped to recognize viruses that may infiltrate our body, the flu virus plays a very SNEAKY game with it by constantly changing the way it appears to our immune system! 🥸
And by doing so, the immune system fails to recognize the flu virus and it gets to enter our system and wreak its usual havoc.
This is the reason why flu vaccines are slightly updated every year. 💉
What are your thoughts about the sly tricks that the flu virus uses against our immune system? Let us know in the comments.
Theoretical Epidemiology professor Sunetra Gupta from Oxford University's got a really interesting answer.
Sunetra explains that while our immune system is equipped to recognize viruses that may infiltrate our body, the flu virus plays a very SNEAKY game with it by constantly changing the way it appears to our immune system! 🥸
And by doing so, the immune system fails to recognize the flu virus and it gets to enter our system and wreak its usual havoc.
This is the reason why flu vaccines are slightly updated every year. 💉
What are your thoughts about the sly tricks that the flu virus uses against our immune system? Let us know in the comments.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.