© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Omicron Test - Phase 2 in 2022 * (Is Covid-19 a biological weapon?)
Follow
0
Share
Report
110 views • January 02, 2022
REPORT: Over 95% of Omicron Cases are in Vaccinated People. Was Omicron a weapons delivery test?
Phase 2: The vaccinated have a mRNA primed immune system, so the phase 2.2 Just needs to release Something like small pox and they will all die from it. One clean sweep.
Phase 2.2 for 2022.
Phase 2: The vaccinated have a mRNA primed immune system, so the phase 2.2 Just needs to release Something like small pox and they will all die from it. One clean sweep.
Phase 2.2 for 2022.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.