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Real Deal Media's 'Ode To Tim Macleod'
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70 views • January 22, 2022
Real Deal Media's 'Ode To Tim Macleod'
The RDM cast give a beautiful send off to our recently departed colleague, Tim Macleod, Foreign Affairs Analyst. Join Us As we give a big Scottish Send off by Premiering Tim's Last Interview with RDM Producer Lisa Duthie + Special Musical Tribute from Kristen Meghan.
RealDealMedia.TV
The RDM cast give a beautiful send off to our recently departed colleague, Tim Macleod, Foreign Affairs Analyst. Join Us As we give a big Scottish Send off by Premiering Tim's Last Interview with RDM Producer Lisa Duthie + Special Musical Tribute from Kristen Meghan.
RealDealMedia.TV
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