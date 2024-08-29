SN1430: Election Polycrisis, Disease Wave & Violent Eruption ⚠️

[Rumble Video Version: https://rumble.com/v5cv2hd-sn1430-election-polycrisis-disease-wave-and-violent-eruption-.html]





It’s hard not to turn the news on and think that we’re under attack. Some might go as far as saying that we’re being invaded, but that might be the thoughts of a conspiracy theorist. Well, we explore those intrusive thoughts and more in this week’s transmission as we delve into the reality of Venezuelan migrant gangs taking over apartment complexes.





With all these diseases being let loose, Bill Gates is back in the news again with his most recent endeavor; manufacturing millions of mpox doses for people in Africa. This comes at a time where we’re hearing about Dr. Anthony Fauci’s COVID devolved into West Nile Virus while the northeastern parts of America are experiencing Eastern Equine Encephalitis. They’re going to try to medicate you one way or the other.





Before we jump into prime examples of the clash of civilization abruptly manifesting itself in the collective psyche of America, we take a moment to look at how this could have happened. What type of policies would allow for such a scenario to take place? And then, what would be the appropriate response to such invasive actions by foreign nationals? It’s almost like we’re being programmed for passivity, perfect for takeover.





