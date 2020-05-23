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James Kern Guru Muda Test
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8 views • May 23, 2020
Filmed back in December 2018 and January 2019, James Kern chose to learn, demonstrate, and teach both Tong Long Tai and Ling Sing Toi, the two most advanced forms of Malabar Kuntao Silat.
Unfortunately this video is incomplete as the video file wherein he performs his Kembanggan was corrupted and could not be shown.
Unfortunately this video is incomplete as the video file wherein he performs his Kembanggan was corrupted and could not be shown.
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