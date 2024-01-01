Create New Account
🇷🇺 Russian fighter with the call sign "Beard" shares how faith helps him and others on the battlefield
The Prisoner
❗️"It is much easier to go through all the difficult things with God. We say our prayers morning and evening every day without fail"

Source @AussieCossack

