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Theodicies
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1 view • March 17, 2022
The existence of evil in this world is a large barrier for many people considering whether the God of theism exists. If God is all-powerful, all-knowing, and all-good, then why do bad things happen? In this video, I discuss several theodicies (answers to the problem of evil) that provide reasons as to why God would allow evil. I discuss theodicies including the free-will defense and natural order defense, and I provide practical tips for sharing theodicies while doing evangelism/apologetics.
My academic website:
https://bkylekeltz.com
Other links:
https://www.ses.edu
https://www.kingdomprep.org
My academic website:
https://bkylekeltz.com
Other links:
https://www.ses.edu
https://www.kingdomprep.org
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