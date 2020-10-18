Next Steps Into an Electric Economy 2021-2022 (Bob Kudla 2/2)

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• Fed balance sheet to expand by another $4 trillion in 2021
• Stagflation 2021-2022
• What is the next technology for the electric economy?
• Sodium Ion Batteries (Na-Ion)
• Lanai, Hawaii solar project
• Concentrating Solar Power (CSP)
• Hign Voltage Direct Current cables (HVDC)
• Electric bikes
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