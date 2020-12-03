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Sidney Powell at 'Stop the Steal': Massive voter fraud exists, money traced back to China | NTD
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19 views • December 03, 2020
Sidney Powell said that massive voter fraud exists in the country, and it’s in the DNA of all software in voting systems used across America. She said some algorithms changed votes at a rate of 90% for Biden and 10% for Trump. She said a lot of the money behind the fraud is traced back to China.
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