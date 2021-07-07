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CAN A PRESIDENT MANDATE THAT YOU GET THE NEEDLE? – Peggy to the Rescue
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211 views • July 07, 2021
Jul 6, 2021
"Can the President tell you to get the needle?" Peggy Hall, The Healthy American, to the rescue!
THANK YOU to everyone on board with me at www.THEHEALTHYAMERICAN.ORG!
I appreciate you being a subscriber here.
✅ ALSO BE SURE TO SUBSCRIBE to my YOUTUBE Main CHANNEL "The Healthy American Peggy Hall"
https://bit.ly/3AAPQfO
THANK YOU to everyone on board with me at www.THEHEALTHYAMERICAN.ORG!
I appreciate you being a subscriber here.
✅"SEE my UNCENSORED, ad-free, censorship-free, EXCLUSIVE videos here: https://www.peggyhall.tv
✅ FREE NEWSLETTER:
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org
✅ ORDER YOUR HEALTHY AMERICAN T-SHIRTS HERE:
https://bit.ly/35ZCRWT
✅ Checks, letters and cards are gratefully received here:
Peggy Hall
205 Avenida del Mar # 681
San Clemente, CA 92674
✅ Donations gratefully received here:
https://bit.ly/3jqji1L
✅ FREE US Civil Rights Protection Card (#5 here):
https://bit.ly/3hfKXA1
✅ RELIGIOUS EXEMPTION LETTERS for employer or school:
https://bit.ly/3h07H8a
✅ STATE LAWS that prohibit discrimination:
https://bit.ly/3yjuP7B
✅ MEDICAL RIGHTS online class here:
https://bit.ly/363tKV4
✅ EMPLOYEE RIGHTS online class here:
https://bit.ly/3vZwTA1
✅ FREEDOM LEARNING online seminar -- get your kids out of public schools:
https://bit.ly/3w9k99U
✅ View my 2.5-hour "live" (recorded) online PANIC-FREE PREPPING Class!
https://bit.ly/3w6YcrW
✅ EMERGENCY LONG-TERM FOOD STORAGE:
https://bit.ly/3Ad7KVC
✅ FREE NEWSLETTER:
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org
✅ Checks, letters and cards are gratefully received here:
Peggy Hall
205 Avenida del Mar # 681
San Clemente, CA 92674
"Can the President tell you to get the needle?" Peggy Hall, The Healthy American, to the rescue!
THANK YOU to everyone on board with me at www.THEHEALTHYAMERICAN.ORG!
I appreciate you being a subscriber here.
✅ ALSO BE SURE TO SUBSCRIBE to my YOUTUBE Main CHANNEL "The Healthy American Peggy Hall"
https://bit.ly/3AAPQfO
THANK YOU to everyone on board with me at www.THEHEALTHYAMERICAN.ORG!
I appreciate you being a subscriber here.
✅"SEE my UNCENSORED, ad-free, censorship-free, EXCLUSIVE videos here: https://www.peggyhall.tv
✅ FREE NEWSLETTER:
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org
✅ ORDER YOUR HEALTHY AMERICAN T-SHIRTS HERE:
https://bit.ly/35ZCRWT
✅ Checks, letters and cards are gratefully received here:
Peggy Hall
205 Avenida del Mar # 681
San Clemente, CA 92674
✅ Donations gratefully received here:
https://bit.ly/3jqji1L
✅ FREE US Civil Rights Protection Card (#5 here):
https://bit.ly/3hfKXA1
✅ RELIGIOUS EXEMPTION LETTERS for employer or school:
https://bit.ly/3h07H8a
✅ STATE LAWS that prohibit discrimination:
https://bit.ly/3yjuP7B
✅ MEDICAL RIGHTS online class here:
https://bit.ly/363tKV4
✅ EMPLOYEE RIGHTS online class here:
https://bit.ly/3vZwTA1
✅ FREEDOM LEARNING online seminar -- get your kids out of public schools:
https://bit.ly/3w9k99U
✅ View my 2.5-hour "live" (recorded) online PANIC-FREE PREPPING Class!
https://bit.ly/3w6YcrW
✅ EMERGENCY LONG-TERM FOOD STORAGE:
https://bit.ly/3Ad7KVC
✅ FREE NEWSLETTER:
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org
✅ Checks, letters and cards are gratefully received here:
Peggy Hall
205 Avenida del Mar # 681
San Clemente, CA 92674
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