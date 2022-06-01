© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“Baby Killers?” — Zoe Warren Polls the NRA ’22 Protesters
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • June 01, 2022
There was a large demonstration/protest at the 2022 NRA Annual Meetings & Exhibits in Houston May 27-29.
Zoe Warren recorded several of the protesters, many of whom advocated for additional federal government controls over firearms.
Many carried signs saying “Protect kids not guns” and “How is this pro-life?” and one woman, wearing a shirt saying “MOMS DEMAND ACTION,” held a sign saying “#1 killer of children” above a picture of a gun.
As one Second Amendment supporter interviewed by Zoe pointed out, though, abortion is actually the “#1 killer of children,” being used to take the lives of tens of millions of innocent babies in the United States in less than 50 years. On the other hand, firearms have been used in the deaths of an almost incalculably tiny fraction of that number.
Zoe Warren recorded several of the protesters, many of whom advocated for additional federal government controls over firearms.
Many carried signs saying “Protect kids not guns” and “How is this pro-life?” and one woman, wearing a shirt saying “MOMS DEMAND ACTION,” held a sign saying “#1 killer of children” above a picture of a gun.
As one Second Amendment supporter interviewed by Zoe pointed out, though, abortion is actually the “#1 killer of children,” being used to take the lives of tens of millions of innocent babies in the United States in less than 50 years. On the other hand, firearms have been used in the deaths of an almost incalculably tiny fraction of that number.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.