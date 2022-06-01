“Baby Killers?” — Zoe Warren Polls the NRA ’22 Protesters

There was a large demonstration/protest at the 2022 NRA Annual Meetings & Exhibits in Houston May 27-29.



Zoe Warren recorded several of the protesters, many of whom advocated for additional federal government controls over firearms.



Many carried signs saying “Protect kids not guns” and “How is this pro-life?” and one woman, wearing a shirt saying “MOMS DEMAND ACTION,” held a sign saying “#1 killer of children” above a picture of a gun.



As one Second Amendment supporter interviewed by Zoe pointed out, though, abortion is actually the “#1 killer of children,” being used to take the lives of tens of millions of innocent babies in the United States in less than 50 years. On the other hand, firearms have been used in the deaths of an almost incalculably tiny fraction of that number.