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Fauci Tells Blacks To Take Covid Vaccine Because Woman Who Developed It Is Black
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89 views • December 12, 2020
Dec 11, 2020
by Kelen McBreen
December 11th 2020, 3:11 pm
After NY Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a public education campaign on Wednesday directed at tackling minority skepticism of vaccinations, Dr. Anthony Fauci reached out to his “African American brothers and sisters.”
https://www.infowars.com/posts/fauci-tells-black-americans-to-trust-covid-vaccine-because-it-was-created-by-an-african-american-woman/
by Kelen McBreen
December 11th 2020, 3:11 pm
After NY Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a public education campaign on Wednesday directed at tackling minority skepticism of vaccinations, Dr. Anthony Fauci reached out to his “African American brothers and sisters.”
https://www.infowars.com/posts/fauci-tells-black-americans-to-trust-covid-vaccine-because-it-was-created-by-an-african-american-woman/
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