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WrenStar and Bliss Lee | Human Connection is Vital | Making Friends | Girl Chat
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22 views • December 02, 2021
In this "girls only" conversation my beautiful friend Bliss and I discuss losing friends and making new,, more authentic connections - the importance and the empowerment that is an absolute necessity in these draconian times. Bliss talks about astrology and how it helps to keep her grounded. We chat and open ourselves up to the vibration of connection in a world that wants nothing but disconnection. It is our hope to inspire and elevate you. Stay Sparkly friends!
Support WrenStar on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/renstar
Order Nanosoma here: https://magicdichol.com/store/distribute?aff_id=4649
Support WrenStar on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/renstar
Order Nanosoma here: https://magicdichol.com/store/distribute?aff_id=4649
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