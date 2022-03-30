BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Watch & Share This Asap Before It's Deleted! Human 'Hotspots'! [28.03.2022]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
1569 followers
Follow
5
Share
Report
972 views • March 30, 2022
#ID2020
https://z.cicort.com/825/3489
https://www.reddit.com/r/InsurrectionEarth/comments/eg5642/big_pharma_and_microsoft_are_teaming_up_in/
https://hnewswire.com/big-pharma-and-microsoft-are-teaming-up-in-something-called-the-id2020-alliance/
https://www.nowtheendbegins.com/big-pharma-microsoft-silicon-valley-id2020-alliance-combine-vaccinations-with-implantable-microchip-digital-id-mark-beast-end-times/
https://theremnants.info/big-pharma-and-microsoft-are-teaming-up-in-something-called-the-id2020-alliance-preparing-the-way-for-the-mark-of-the-beast/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=msMrXv1P81A
https://magazine.whatfinger.com/view/?linkid=11741
02. dec 2019
https://borsen.dk/sponsoreret/betal-med-en-chip-i-haanden-dit-ur-eller-ansigtet-fremtidens-digitale-betalinger-er-usynlige
12. nov 2018
https://ing.dk/artikel/fagforeninger-raaber-vagt-gevaer-rfid-chips-ansatte-221829

#5G
https://mailchi.mp/jfk21/special-report-5g-er-et-vben
https://twitter.com/JFK_Parti/status/1248982329193828353
https://www.inputmag.dk/tdc-net-har-aabnet-for-5g-i-helsingoer/
http://www.danjohannesson.dk/3530
https://www.inputmag.dk/tdc-lover-landsdaekkende-5g-i-2020/
https://www.stop5g.dk

#Event201
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/scenario.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AoLw-Q8X174
https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=event+201+
http://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/videos.html

#Agenda21
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Agenda_21
https://sustainabledevelopment.un.org/outcomedocuments/agenda21

#Agenda2030
https://sustainabledevelopment.un.org/post2015/transformingourworld
https://un.dk/da/om-fn/verdensmaalene
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3PrY7nFbwAY
https://www.dk.undp.org/content/denmark/da_dk/home/sustainable-development-goals.html
https://www.92grp.dk/2030-agendaen/20.html

#5GTestland
https://docplayer.dk/54483958-Ehs-nyheder-danmark-er-testland-for-lynhurtigt-5g-netvaerk-indhold.html
https://finans.dk/tech/ECE11212703/danmark-bliver-testland-for-ny-5gteknologi/
https://www.information.dk/debat/2019/02/5g-teknologien-miljoetrussel-boer-stoppes
https://meremobil.dk/2017/05/danmark-testland-5g/
https://www.facebook.com/jfk21/posts/552885628480556/

#DigitalID #VaccineMicrochip
ID2020 and partners launch program to provide digital ID with vaccines
https://www.biometricupdate.com/201909/id2020-and-partners-launch-program-to-provide-digital-id-with-vaccines

#RFID = Radio-Frequency-IDentification = #Biohacking
Biohacking er allerede i Danmark:
Aalborg University AAU - Alumni Association Copenhagen
Title: Adoption of Human Microchip Implants for Business Organizations
Project Period: February – June 2019
https://projekter.aau.dk/projekter/files/306507485/Adoption_of_Human_Microchip_Implants_for_Business_Organizations___Podder__Ismail____Olsen_06.06.2019.pdf
https://ing.dk/artikel/danmark-kan-blive-rfid-fyrtarn-71795

Microsoft (Bill Gates) Own Patent '666' About Implanting Microchips in People
https://www.google.com/search?source=hp&;ei=xVyhXoWHFaXnsAek-KqoBA&q=patent+060606
http://patentscope2.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606
https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/microsoft-own-patent-666/
https://screenrant.com/coronavirus-microsoft-bill-gates-patent-666-explained/
https://twitter.com/officialmcafee/status/1251580245733449729
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wg7d8n456EzO/
https://youtu.be/RhxjqAt779A

Mass Psychosis: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Mass+Psychosis&;t=h_&ia=web
Cognitive Dissonance: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=cognitive+dissonance&;t=h_&ia=web

Controlled Opposition: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=controlled+opposition&;t=h_&ia=web
What is a Psyop?: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Psyop&;t=h_&ia=web

Professor William Lutz C-SPAN 1989 Interview: What is Doublespeak, NPM- and NewSpeak?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XS36lrC51Vkz/

Problem-Reaction-Solution: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=problem+reaction+solution&;t=h_&ia=web

There is NO such thing as a Coincidence!

23,423 Views mar 28, 2022
Call For An Uprising
63.2K subscribers
https://youtu.be/qjFjxXsjaAQ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQ_KZAsNDb8y2dkjHW98gVg
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Financial Prepping: Seven Financial Strategies for Preppers

Financial Prepping: Seven Financial Strategies for Preppers

Sterling Ashworth
Why a 2-person camping cot tent belongs on your outdoor gear list

Why a 2-person camping cot tent belongs on your outdoor gear list

HRS Editors
The Global Poly-Crisis Is Here&#8230; And Few Are Prepared to Survive It

The Global Poly-Crisis Is Here… And Few Are Prepared to Survive It

Mike Adams
The Faraday laptop bag: Your digital lifeline in a vulnerable world

The Faraday laptop bag: Your digital lifeline in a vulnerable world

HRS Editors
&#8220;UNBREAKABLE&#8221; on BrightU: Inside the psychology of becoming UNBREAKABLE

“UNBREAKABLE” on BrightU: Inside the psychology of becoming UNBREAKABLE

Belle Carter
The Diesel Crisis Is Here: What the Gaslighters Won&#8217;t Tell You

The Diesel Crisis Is Here: What the Gaslighters Won’t Tell You

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy